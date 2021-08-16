Travis Barker Flies For The First Time Since 2008

Travis Barker did something he vowed to NEVER do again…get on an airplane. He flew for the first time since a deadly plane crash 13 years ago that killed 4 people and left him with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body.
Travis had vowed to never flay again after that crash took the life of 2 close friends, Charles “Che” Still and Chris Baker, along with the 2 pilots. DJ AM survived the crash but died a year later of an overdose. In fact, before that crash Travis was terrified of flying and called his dad to tell him he had a bad feeling about the flight!
But he did for for girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and got through it! Can’t imagine!!