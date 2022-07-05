Travis Barker Doing Better About Bout With Pancreatitis

Travis Barker told fans he’s feeling “much better” after a bout with pancreatitis following an endoscopy last week. Five days after being taken to the hospital, he posted a health update in his Instagram Stories. “I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” he wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.” He continued, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.” Thankfully, “with intensive treatment,” Barker is “currently much better.”
Barker’s new wife Kourtney Kardashian also shared Barker’s note on her Instastories. “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” she wrote. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.” She also wrote that she was “grateful to God for healing my husband.”