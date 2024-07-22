99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Travis and Jason Kelce Have a New Cereal

July 22, 2024 7:24AM EDT
Credit: Instagram @cereallife

Travis and Jason Kelce have teamed up with General Mills for their own cereal. It’s called Kelce Mix, and it’s technically not “new” . . . it just mixes their three favorite cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese’s Puffs.

 

It’ll be in stores in September. Jason says, quote, “The only thing Travis and I know more about than football is cereal . . . so we’re honored to take home the victory and consider ourselves officially inducted into cereal culture with Kelce Mix.”

What’s your thought on this?

