Travel Tips From Lil Jon

Why not get travel tips from someone who is constantly traveling, like Lil Jon!

Lil Jon spends a lot of time on the road. He spoke to Travel and Leisure about some of his favorite travel tips.

He recommends getting rest on airplanes. He’s also a fan of personal blankets…not the ones the airlines pass out. Lil Jon has a cashmere travel blanket he takes with him because he’s fancy!

He also says you should bring an oil diffuser with you so you can get great sleep in your hotel room.

Lil Jon says his favorite scents are jasmine and lavender.

Since Lil Jon has a residency in Las Vegas, he has tips for the travel turn-up.

He says to stay hydrated, eat and rest between the day party at the pool and the club party at night.