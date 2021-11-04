Trailer For “Saved By The Bell” Season 2 Calls Out 90s Show Reboots

“That’s why we have all these reboots of teen shows from the ’90s. Get a new idea, Hollywood.” – A wise cheerleader.
Appropriately, Saved By The Bell Season 2 trailer called itself out as part of the non-stoppable trend of reboots, revivals, revamps, and re-everything on TV. The first season was surprisingly appealing and grabbed a younger, more culturally diverse audience, and delivered drama for the messed-up adults still hanging around or working at Bayside High School. Zack “Attack” Morris returned as the terrible Governor of California, and Jessie and Slater and Kelly are all back. This season will also feature a tribute to the late Dustin Diamond aka Screech.
Saved By The Bell returns to Peacock on November 24.