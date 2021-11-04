      Weather Alert

Trailer For “Saved By The Bell” Season 2 Calls Out 90s Show Reboots

Nov 4, 2021 @ 8:06am

“That’s why we have all these reboots of teen shows from the ’90s. Get a new idea, Hollywood.” – A wise cheerleader.

Appropriately, Saved By The Bell Season 2 trailer called itself out as part of the non-stoppable trend of reboots, revivals, revamps, and re-everything on TV. The first season was surprisingly appealing and grabbed a younger, more culturally diverse audience, and delivered drama for the messed-up adults still hanging around or working at Bayside High School.  Zack “Attack” Morris returned as the terrible Governor of California, and Jessie and Slater and Kelly are all back.  This season will also feature a tribute to the late Dustin Diamond aka Screech.

Saved By The Bell returns to Peacock on November 24.

POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Halloweenie
Fans Think Selena Gomez And Chris Evans Are Dating Because Of A Reflections In A Video
Here's Everything We Know About Ed Sheeran's '=' Album (So Far)
A Kidz Bop Version Of "Montero" Totally Changed Most Of The Lyrics
Amazon Driver Hilariously Hides Package From The Husband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On