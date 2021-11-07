Tragedy At Astroworld Festival

‘The New York Times’ reports that at least 8 are dead and many others have been injured after the massive crowd surged toward the stage at the Houston music festival on Friday night. According to the city’s fire chief, there were 50,000 attendees at the festival that night.
The people killed included two teenagers, 14 and 16 years old, and three people in their 20s. Of the 25 people who were taken to hospitals, 13 remained hospitalized Saturday, and five of the injured are under 18, Turner said. A 10-year-old among the injured is in critical condition. More than 300 people were also treated throughout the event Friday at an on-site field hospital. Videos shot appears to show fans desperately trying to get the concert to stop, as the crush went on for about a half hour before the music was stopped. Travis Scott noticed an ambulance while performing and briefly stopped performing but continues soon after.
The second day was canceled.
Organizers for the event released a statement on Instagram.
“Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight- especially those we lost and their loved ones. We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday,” @astroworldfest, via Instagram.
Travis Scott has released a statement on the tragedy via Twitter.
Travis Scott stated he’s, “absolutely devastated by what took place” and is “committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”