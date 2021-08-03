Trader Joe’s is Discontinuing These 6 Items

There are few sentences in life that can strike such fear. “Trader Joe’s is discontinuing 6 items” is one of them.
Some bad news if you’re a big fan of these Trader Joe’s items. The store chain is looking to discontinue six of their regular items, according to Instagram account @traderjoestobediscontinued.
For food items, the store will stop selling their Caramel Popcorn, Jackfruit Crabless Cakes, their Legendary Nut & Berry Mix, and their Soy & Flaxseed Tortilla Chips.
If that weren’t enough, they’ll also be discontinuing their Korean Roasted Barley Tea from their beverages and their Blueberry Acai Facial Scrub from their skincare section.
What item, if they stopped selling, could you never recover from?