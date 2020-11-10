Trader Joe’s Has All The Holiday Treats
Christmas fudge traditional homemade chocolate sweet dessert food in wooden box on vintage table background. Delicious unhealthy snack.
If you haven’t yet seen the Thanksgiving cookie decorating kit from Trader Joe’s, you should be it’s adorable. But now you can also dive into the Christmas spirit with boozy chocolate, Peppermint Bark and all the new festive arrivals Trader Joe’s has in stock.
And there are a TON of peppermint options including Peppermint Cremes and the Peppermint Pretzel slims. There’s the Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars, or course the Peppermint Bark, Mini Peppermint Meringues, and Candy Cane Joe Joe’s (which is basically Trader Joe’s own version of Peppermint Oreos).
Check out the new options for boozy chocolates: Chocolate Liqueur Cherries, An Assortment of Boozy Little Chocolate Truffles, and an Advent of The Cocktail Hour. That set features six delightfully unique flavors: Liqueur de Cafe, Honey Caramel, Peach Bellini, Eggnog, Coffee Martini, and Pink Champagne.
MORE HERE