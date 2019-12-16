      Weather Alert

Trader Joe’s Has A Kit So You Can Make Cookie Ornaments

Dec 16, 2019 @ 11:03am

The holidays, after all, are a time of togetherness. And what better way to bond with your besties than by decorating cookies while you sip on an adult beverage or hot chocolate!

Thanks to Trader Joe’s, all you have to do to make this scenario possible is add its D.Y.O. Holiday Ornaments Cookie Kit to your shopping cart.

Each kit comes with eight edible cookie ornaments in an assortment of holiday shapes likes Christmas trees and snowmen. Three pouches of icing (in holiday colors), mini candy beads and sprinkles galore mean you have everything you need to glam up your own ornament in one box.

 

TAGS
Christmas cookie decorate ornament Trader Joes
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE