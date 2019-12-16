Trader Joe’s Has A Kit So You Can Make Cookie Ornaments
The holidays, after all, are a time of togetherness. And what better way to bond with your besties than by decorating cookies while you sip on an adult beverage or hot chocolate!
Thanks to Trader Joe’s, all you have to do to make this scenario possible is add its D.Y.O. Holiday Ornaments Cookie Kit to your shopping cart.
Each kit comes with eight edible cookie ornaments in an assortment of holiday shapes likes Christmas trees and snowmen. Three pouches of icing (in holiday colors), mini candy beads and sprinkles galore mean you have everything you need to glam up your own ornament in one box.