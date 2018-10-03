Toys R’ Us Poised To Live Again

This is a Toys R Us store in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. This store is one of the approximately 182 stores Toys R Us plans to close nationwide as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan. Going-out-of-business sales are scheduled to begin in February and be completed in April. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Toys R’ Us has announced that it’s debt holders have decided that they are pulling out of the bankruptcy auction and choosing to revive the brand!

You might recall back in September of 2017 it was announced that Toys R’ Us was bankrupt. CEO Dave Brandon laid out the company’s financial woes and it’s bleak future in a statement.

Our objective is to work with our debt holders and other creditors to restructure the $5 billion of long-term debt on our balance sheet, which will provide us with greater financial flexibility to invest in our business, continue to improve the customer experience in our physical stores and online, and strengthen our competitive position in an increasingly challenging and rapidly changing retail marketplace worldwide.

Not long after that, more than 700 Toys R’ Us stores closed nationwide.

This morning, it was announced that the Toys R’ Us debt holders decided that the brand was too valuable to just toss away. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the debt holders’ goal is to create new domestic retail businesses.

Sounds to me like some of those stores are going to re-open! You can read more HERE!