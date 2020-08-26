      Weather Alert

Tour Britney Spears’ Former Mansion….Including A Catwalk

Aug 26, 2020 @ 6:49am
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Britney Spears lived in this paparazzi-proof Beverly Hills mansion from 2007 to 2012. Now the 7,500-square-foot villa has a reduced listing price — cut from $9 million to $6.8 million.

 

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom California estate, comes with a swimming pool, a home movie theater and a strut-worthy catwalk on the second floor.

In other Britney news, her sister Jamie Lynn was just named trustee of Britney’s “SJB Revocable Trust,” which was initially set to protect the pop star and her children’s finances.  That means Jamie Lynn will ensure these assets and cash will be used for Britney’s two children, Sean and Jayden Federline, if Britney was to pass away.

 

