Tornado Relief

99-7 DJX and Feeders Supply are helping provide relief to the victims and their pets of Kentucky’s tornadoes. The need for aid is great and so many are in dire need of pet items like pet food, litter, water bowls, crates, leashes, blankets, beds, and more.
You can donate new or gently used pet food or supplies in any Feeders Supply store, or you can donate financially HERE and in store through Thursday, December 16.
Cash donations will be accepted through the weekend and will be used to purchase pet food, cat litter, and supplies at cost for the victims. Feeders Supply will match every donation up to $10,000!
Feeders is hoping to send a semi full of pet food, litter, and other supplies on Tuesday, December 21.
Together we can help families rebuild!
Here is a list of other ways you can help: