Tori Kelly is ‘Feeling Stronger’ Amid Hospitalization

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Tori Kelly, winner of Best Gospel/Performance Song for ‘Never Alone’, and Best Gospel Album for ‘Hiding Place’, poses in the press room during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tori Kelly shared Thursday on Instagram that she is “feeling stronger” amid her recent health scare and hospitalization for blood clots.

She wrote: “as you may have heard, i’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. it’s been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you.” Kelly continued, “i’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. “i’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

The release of Kelly’s new EP, Tori, will go ahead as planned today but she has canceled all of her promotional activities. She ended the note by thanking her fans. “i love you all so much & i am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care i have received. thank you from the bottom of my heart!” she said.

We’re big fans of Tori Kelly over here because of her help with the Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon over the years.

Feel better, Tori!