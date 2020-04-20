Top Quarantine Recipes According To Pinterest

      Breaking News
You probably already know that banana bread and sourdough are exceptionally popular right now, but what else are people making? Pinterest had the same question, and so they dug into their data and discovered the most-searched and saved recipe ideas around the world. The results are fascinating.

After collecting the top recipes, one major thing has become super clear: Pinners all over the world love bread.

 

  1. United States: Navajo Bread and Shepherd’s Pie with Ground Beef
  2. Canada: Asparagus Pasta and Canned Ham Recipes
  3. Mexico: Shrimp Aguachile and Recipes with Canned Tuna
  4. Brazil: Blender Chicken Pie and Canned Sardine Recipes
  5. Argentina: Fried Sweet Fritters and Salty Croissants
  6. United Kingdom: Oat Flour Recipe and No Egg Cake Recipe
  7. Spain: Homemade Churros and Burnt Cream
  8. Algeria: Strawberry Pie and Baghrir (Moroccan Honeycomb Pancakes)
  9. South Africa: Nann Bread No Yeast and Macaroni Recipes
  10. Germany: Stick Bread and Wild Garlic Bread
  11. Italy: Apulian Breadstick and Mimosa (Flower) Cake
  12. Turkey: Banana Bread and Granola Recipe
  13. Indonesia: Beef Floss and Potato Donut
  14. Australia: Damper Bread (bread made with beer or milk and served with honey) and Curried Sausages
  15. India: Palak Kofta (spinach and cheese balls in curry) and Puran Poli (sweet stuffed flatbread)
  16. Japan: Healthy Gut Recipe and Deep Fried Lotus Roots
  17. New Zealand: Easy 3 Ingredient Scones and Apple Crumble

