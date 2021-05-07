Top Karaoke Songs

      Weather Alert

May 7, 2021 @ 10:17am
Karaoke company Singing Machine has come up with their list of the 20 most popular karaoke songs, based on tracks selected by its users.

Singing Machine, whose SDL2093 STUDIO is one of the best all-in-one karaoke machines around ($249, SingingMachine.com), is also the company behind the official Carpool Karaoke Mic ($49.99), based on James Corden’s mega-popular segment.

  1. Let It Go – Cast of Frozen
  2. Dance Money – Tones and I
  3. Old Town Road – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
  4. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen
  5. Shallow – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
  6. Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
  7. Roar – Katy Perry
  8. Party in the USA – Miley Cyrus
  9. How Far I’ll Go – Cast of Moana
  10. Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond
  11. Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
  12. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
  13. Hakuna Matata – Cast of The Lion King
  14. A Million Dreams – Cast of The Greatest Showman
  15. Do You Want to Build a Snowman? – Cast of Frozen
  16. You’re Welcome – Cast of Moana
  17. A Whole New World – Brad Kane and Lea Salonga (Aladdin)
  18. This Is Me – Keala Settle and the cast of The Greatest Showman
  19. Under the Sea – Cast of The Little Mermaid
  20. Friends in Low Places – Garth Brooks

What’s your go-to signature song?

