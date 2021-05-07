Top Karaoke Songs

Party at night club. Group of friends singing and dancing
Karaoke company Singing Machine has come up with their list of the 20 most popular karaoke songs, based on tracks selected by its users.
Singing Machine, whose SDL2093 STUDIO is one of the best all-in-one karaoke machines around ($249, SingingMachine.com), is also the company behind the official Carpool Karaoke Mic ($49.99), based on James Corden’s mega-popular segment.
- Let It Go – Cast of Frozen
- Dance Money – Tones and I
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen
- Shallow – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
- Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
- Roar – Katy Perry
- Party in the USA – Miley Cyrus
- How Far I’ll Go – Cast of Moana
- Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond
- Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
- Thunder – Imagine Dragons
- Hakuna Matata – Cast of The Lion King
- A Million Dreams – Cast of The Greatest Showman
- Do You Want to Build a Snowman? – Cast of Frozen
- You’re Welcome – Cast of Moana
- A Whole New World – Brad Kane and Lea Salonga (Aladdin)
- This Is Me – Keala Settle and the cast of The Greatest Showman
- Under the Sea – Cast of The Little Mermaid
- Friends in Low Places – Garth Brooks
What’s your go-to signature song?