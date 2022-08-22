99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Top Gun: Maverick” Is Now 6th Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time

August 22, 2022 9:27AM EDT
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations with $21 million. Bullet Train slid to third place after two consecutive weekends at No. 1.

But the real story here is that Top Gun: Maverick pulled in $5.85 million in its 13th weekend of release, bringing the grand total (so far) to $683 million.  That’s enough to overtake Marvel’s 2018 superhero epic Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million) as the sixth-highest grossing domestic release in history.

