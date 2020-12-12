      Weather Alert

Top Google Searches of 2020: Kobe Bryant, COVID-19, Election Results, Sourdough Bread, PS5, and More

Dec 12, 2020 @ 8:08am

Google has tracked the most searched items of 2020 during one of the craziest years of our lifetimes.

The top 10 searches include:

  1. election results
  2. coronavirus
  3. Kobe Bryant
  4. coronavirus updates
  5. coronavirus symptoms
  6. Zoom
  7. who is winning the election
  8. Naya Rivera
  9. Chadwick Boseman
  10. PS5

The top recipes searched include sourdough bread, dole whip, Disney churros,  whipped coffee, and double tree cookies.

The top “how to” searches were “how to make hand sanitizer”, “how to make masks”, “how to make whipped coffee”, “how to make a mask with a bandana”, and “how to make a mask without sewing”.

 

