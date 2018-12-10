Top Chef Kentucky Episode Recap – “Fastest Two Minutes In Cooking”

Season 16 is out of the gate with two horse racing-themed team challenges!

The show wasted no time in featuring historic Churchill Downs as the backdrop for the first Quickfire Challenge! They had TWO MINUTES to work in teams and put together a Top Chef-worthy dish from their pantry of items. Once the two minutes are up for the prep, knives were taken away and cooking starts.

The first elimination challenge amped it up a notch with the chefs hosting a Kentucky Derby party for 200 guests. Each chef has to make a dish and cook against the chefs that were just their teammates in the Quickfire challenge. Each chef from a group of three will either win, place, or show (see what they did there??)

Chef Sara Bradley is from Paducah…one to watch if you want to root for a local! Unfortunately, the first chef to get the boot was from right up the road in Cincinnati, Caitlin Steininger.

