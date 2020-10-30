      Weather Alert

Too Soon To Talk Top Toys For The Holidays??

Oct 30, 2020 @ 8:30am

Nawwww let’s dive in!

Toys”R”Us, left for dead a mere two years ago, appears to be fully recovered and has relaunched its annual Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the upcoming 2020 holiday season.  Their team of toy detectives have kept their eye on what kids and parents have been asking for, and it’s an interesting list of old school faves, toy trucks, and techtronic gadgets. This year’s Top 20 Hot Toy List plays out like this, in alphabetical order: 

 

  1. Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse with Wheelchair Accessible Elevator from Mattel
  2. Blue’s Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush from Just Play
  3. Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Magical Flying Pixie Toy from Spin Master
  4. Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Playset from Mattel
  5. KidiZoom Creator Cam from VTech
  6. LEGO DOTS from LEGO
  7. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower 75969 Building Set from LEGO
  8. LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit from LEGO
  9. Little People Launch & Loop Raceway from Fisher-Price
  10. Monster Jam Official Megalodon Storm 1:15 Scale All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck from Spin Master
  11. Nintendo Switch™ Console with Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con from Nintendo
  12. Operation Pet Scan Board Game from Hasbro
  13. PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle from Spin Master
  14. Peppa Pig Shopping Mall Playset from Jazwares, LLC
  15. Pets Alive Fifi the Flossing Sloth from Zuru
  16. PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ Playset from Just Play
  17. Rainbow High Fashion Dolls from MGA Entertainment
  18. Squeakee The Balloon Dog from Moose Toys
  19. Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Edition from Hasbro
  20. The Animal Interactive Unboxing Toy Truck from Spin Master

