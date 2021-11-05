      Weather Alert

Tommy Lee And John Travolta Are Baking Buddies

Nov 5, 2021 @ 6:42am
Close up shot of chocolate chip cookie dough.

Tommy Lee and John Travolta are baking buddies.  They exchanged cookie recipes and shared their baking techniques and now we want to try them!

Tommy shared a quick video clip on TikTok of a series of text messages with Travolta swapping recipes for peanut butter chip cookies.  Then Travolta sent back a snap of the yet-uncooked dough in muffin tins as they cooked in the oven.

 

@tommyleeWhat happened?! 🤷🏻‍♂️

♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music

“You would’ve thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday nights baking brownies and cookies? [While drinking] fresh lemonade!” Cut to a shot of a laughing Lee, who said, “Oh my god, buddy! Me and my wife [internet star Brittany Furlan] were just saying the same thing! I’m like ‘Who is sitting around on a Wednesday night [baking cookies]?’

“Could you imagine if people knew that Tommy and John are … baking. What happened?”

