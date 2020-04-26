Tom Holland Will Host Massive Marvel Quiz On Instagram
Have you seen all 23 films and feel like you know more about the Marvel Cinematic Universe than Spiderman himself? Then swing by Tom Holland’s Instagram account on Wednesday, April 29th at 3pm EST for the ultimate Marvel quiz! If you don’t follow him already, you should because he’s pretty entertaining!
Tom is hosting the quiz through his own Brothers Trust Foundation. The Trust’s website says that the quiz isn’t intended to be a fundraiser, but rather “a community-building exercise for people across the world who might be struggling for things to do and want to feel apart of a community.”
More details on the quiz are coming over the next several days. Just make sure you brush up on your Marvel knowledge; Holland has over 34 million Instagram followers who may play along, too!
The “Avengers” cast was put to the rest on MTV two years again…just so you can brush up!
