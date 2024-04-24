Tom Holland Will Be Back For “Spider-Man 4”

Source: YouTube

Tom Holland is more than happy to put on the Spidey suit again for a fourth movie.

“The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” he said. “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.” If you’re keeping track, he’s starred in three “Spider-Man” movies (2017’s Homecoming, 2019’s Far From Home and 2021’s No Way Home), and popped up in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

No idea yet on what the plot would entail for this one, but at the end of the last one, his love and best friend didn’t remember who he was!!

Tom said, “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

