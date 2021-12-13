Tom Holland Hilariously Admits “I Farted On Zendaya” During A Spider-Man Stunt

Tom Holland shared a hilarious little oopsies that happened when filmed a stunt scene for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Tom admitted during an interview: “I farted. Yeah, I farted on [Zendaya], unfortunately,”” “It’s tough, the suit’s tight. The harness squeezes it out.”
Jacob Batalon agreed, adding, “[The suit] squeezes your intestines.” It happened when all three of them had to “swing” through the air together, Spider-Man style. Zendaya knew and said there was no hiding it LOL!
“It was very obvious,” “I felt the rattle,” to which Tom said, “No, I ‘fessed up. I immediately was like, ‘Ugh, sorry about that,’” “That’s my bad.”
In another interview, Tom talks about the special bond he has with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as the only ones to play the character on screen. He actually ran into both of them 20 minutes apart one night!
Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters this Friday!