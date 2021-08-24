      Weather Alert

Tom Holland And Zendaya Fuel More Dating Rumors Attending A Wedding Together

Aug 24, 2021 @ 6:21am

Just as the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ drops, co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed together at a wedding fueling those dating rumors that started in July.

If you remember, back on July 2, photos emerged of Zendaya and Tom packing on the PDA, seemingly confirming they’re a couple.

 

MORE HERE

 

 

TAGS
dating rumors spider-man: no way home Tom Holland Zendaya
