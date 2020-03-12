Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Contract Coronavirus
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Tom Hanks posted on Insta last night that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the Coronavirus.
They are both currently in Australia. Tom working on the pre-production an untitled Elvis-inspired film where he set to play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Rita touring, performing at the Emporium Hotel South Bank in South Brisbane on Thursday and the Utzon Room at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday. She also recently appeared on Australia’s Today show.
He wrote, “we felt a bit tired like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. We were tested for the Coronavirus and were found to be positive.”
The post continued to say that they will be isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
