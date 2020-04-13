Tom Hanks Was The Surprise Host for One of the Most Unique Monologues in SNL History
It was one of the most unique shows in history, from Tom Hanks’ kitchen and Pete Davidson’s mom’s basement, but ‘Saturday Night Live’ managed to pull off an episode over the weekend.
Tom Hanks was the guest-host, and he joked that “Ever since being diagnosed (with coronavirus) I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable.”
The show took on our new way of communicating, Zoom, with all cast members appearing on a call in the Cold Open, and then a later skit featuring a mock Zoom call with Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant playing two inappropriate receptionists.
Larry David returned as Sen. Bernie Sanders to address his faithful after he ended his campaign, and Alec Baldwin called in to Weekend Update as President Trump, without video due to the lack of a makeup department.
Chris Martin was musical guest.