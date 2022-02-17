      Weather Alert

Tom Hanks Son Talks About Growing Up With Famous Parents

Feb 17, 2022

Tom Hanks’ son Chet opened up about what it was like growing up as the son of famous parents.  He said he didn’t have, quote, “a strong male role model” to advise him in dealing with jealous people who would talk behind his back. He talks about how people would assume he was going to be an entitled spoiled brat, so he developed a chip on his shoulder. That led him down a destructive path of drugs, alcohol, partying and lots of anger. 

 

Now at age 31, he says he’s on a better path and realizes he doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone.

 

