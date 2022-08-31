Tom Hanks Launching A New Trivia Game

Tom Hanks is a bit of a trivia buff, so now he’s launching his own Hanx 101 Trivia game, set to debut exclusively on the Apple Arcade subscription service. The game will include a variety of categories and multiple modes and Hanks narrates the gameplay. There’s an initial set of 58,000 questions across a range of categories such as history, science, geography, food, art, business and technology.

Apple Arcade subscribers can play the game on iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV devices. The game lets you play solo, or in competitive head-to-head mode and you can team up for showdowns. Apple Arcade launched in September 2019. It now includes more than 200 titles, available without ads or any in-app purchases, for $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year).

MORE HERE