Tom Hanks Didn’t Go To Space Because “It’s Too Expensive”

Nov 4, 2021 @ 7:41am

During Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmmy Kimmel asked Tom Hanks, “Is it true that you were asked to go to space by Jeff Bezos before William Shatner?” He said, “Well, yeah, provided I pay.” Space isn’t cheap folks. “It costs like 28 million bucks or something like that. And I’m doing good, Jimmy — I’m doing good — but I ain’t paying 28 [million] bucks,”“You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now.”

Hanks leaned back in his chair, stared at the ceiling, and started convulsing. “You do that for four minutes and then you get up” and float, he explained. Be sure to yell “whoa” a lot. After a few minutes of floating, it’s time to put your seatbelt back on and get ready for another four minutes of convulsing. “I don’t need to spend 28 million bucks to do that,” he joked. Besides, Hanks has already been to space. It’s not as fun the second time.

