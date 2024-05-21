Tom Hanks Did The Most Dad-Thing Ever

Source: YouTube

This is such a dad thing LOL! This is so out of left field, but Tom Hanks asked his son, Chet Hanks, to explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar rap beef to him. I know…you’re probably wondering how in the world he even knew about it because that’s so NOT his world right??? Well we know he did that because Chet shared screenshots on his Instagram story of his dad asking “can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?” And it’s hysterical.

Tom Hanks asked his son Chet to explain the Kendrick-Drake beef: “Holy cow! These are fighting words.” pic.twitter.com/w8EJu3iMOx — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 20, 2024

Chet obliged with a lengthy text back summarizing the situation, including all of the songs and accusations. Tom didn’t seem to fully grasp it though, responding: “Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??” Chet then joked, “Did you not just read what I said?”

People commenting thinks it’s funny he’s interested and feel like his response is pretty par for his course!

