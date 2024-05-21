99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Tom Hanks Did The Most Dad-Thing Ever…Asking His Son About This Rap Feud

May 21, 2024 7:08AM EDT
Source: YouTube

First of all, can we just acknowledge that mainstream news outlets like NBC, CBS and ABC took time to dissect this??  There were five diss tracks dropped in two days and apparently Tom Hanks heard about. But maybe like most of us, needs a little explanation. So, in a quintessential dad move, he texts his son Chet to break it down for him. Chet shared screenshots on his Instagram story of their text exchange and it’s hysterical.

 

Chet obliged with a lengthy text back summarizing the situation, including all of the songs and accusations. Tom didn’t seem to fully grasp it though, responding: “Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??” Chet then joked, “Did you not just read what I said?”

People commenting thinks it’s funny he’s interested and feel like his response is pretty par for his course!

(SOURCE)

