Tom Hanks Crashes A Beach Wedding

A California couple were pleasantly surprised when Tom Hanks showed up at their beachside wedding. Hanks walked up to say hello and said he had been watching their wedding from afar, and thought they were a beautiful couple. Tom then asked them for a photo with them and their 1-year-old son. Even better was that they found out Tom had the same birthday as one of the bride’s brother who had passed, whom they had reserved a seat for in memorium at the wedding. “It was like that was a message that he was there!”