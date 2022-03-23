      Weather Alert

Tom Hanks Crashed Another Wedding

Mar 23, 2022 @ 6:00am

Tom Hanks has a history of wandering up to photobomb wedding pictures and it just happened again in Pittsburgh. A bride named Grace Gwaltney was taking pictures with her bridesmaids in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, when TOM HANKS crashed the party. According to Grace, Tom came up behind them and said, quote, “Hey!  My name is Tom Hanks.  Can I take a photo with the bride?”

She added that she couldn’t help thinking about “Toy Story” when he spoke. The wedding photographer said, quote, “We all lost it.  The bridesmaids shuffled out of the limo, and he posed with photos and congratulated everyone, and then as fast as he popped in, he was gone.  It was just so sweet and fun!”

He crashed a beach ceremony about 4 months ago..

