Tom Cruise’s Helicopter Made An Unexpected Landing In This Couple’s Garden

Well it’s not every day that Tom Cruise lands his helicopter in your garden…but that happened to a couple in the U.K.
Alison Webb said she and her family was told an unnamed “VIP who was running late” needed to land in their space because the nearby Coventry Airport was temporarily shut down. Then she sees Tom step out and said, “It was surreal, I still now can’t believe it happened.”
Cruise even let her kids enjoy a ride in the helicopter, as he attended a meeting nearby. “He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much,” Webb added. “Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter.”