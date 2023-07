Source: YouTube

Tom Cruise is 61 and still doing crazy stunts, and he doesn’t want to slow down any time soon. He says he wants to keep making Mission: Impossible movies into his 80s. The inspiration behind that? “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him.”

Ford confirmed the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie now in theaters is his swan song with the character.