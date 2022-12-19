Tom Cruise Thanks Fans While Jumping From Helicopter

Tom Cruise is thanking fans.

As “Top Gun: Maverick” is making its way to Paramount+, Cruise shouted out fans for supporting the film in theaters, as he slipped on a parachute and goggles for a solo freefall dive over the ocean. Cruise said, “Hey everyone, here we are over sunny South Africa. And we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ parts one and two. I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters and thank you for supporting “Top Gun: Maverick. As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I’m running out of altitude, so I better get back to work. We gotta get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”

Tom then casually jumped out of the plane and began free-falling through the sky because of course he did. Who do you think is the GOAT of action hero movies?