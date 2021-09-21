Tom Cruise Surprises Fan By Parachuting On Hiking Path

A man was hiking through England’s Lake District when Tom Cruise parachuted out of a chopper and into the middle of the hiking path recently. Tom was shooting Mission: Impossible 7 when he bumped into Andras Katica and his friend Tutyi leaving them“totally flabbergasted.” “I certainly wasn’t expecting to bump into Tom Cruise during my hike,” Katica said. “But he was really friendly and offered to have his picture taken. He looked like he was having a great time but was also clearly involved in some serious work for the filming.”
Cruise famously does his own stunts, even when not on the clock. In August, he was forced to make an emergency helicopter landing in a Warwickshire garden due to a nearby airport being shut down. “By the time he parachuted away there was a little crowd gathered but Tom didn’t show any sign of nerves. He obviously loves the thrill of being involved in his own stunts,” Katica said.