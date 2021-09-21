      Weather Alert

Tom Cruise Surprises Fan By Parachuting On Hiking Path

Sep 21, 2021 @ 6:00am

A man was hiking through England’s Lake District when Tom Cruise parachuted out of a chopper and into the middle of the hiking path recently. Tom was shooting Mission: Impossible 7 when he bumped into Andras Katica and his friend Tutyi leaving them“totally flabbergasted.” “I certainly wasn’t expecting to bump into Tom Cruise during my hike,” Katica said. “But he was really friendly and offered to have his picture taken. He looked like he was having a great time but was also clearly involved in some serious work for the filming.”

 

Cruise famously does his own stunts, even when not on the clock. In August, he was forced to make an emergency helicopter landing in a Warwickshire garden due to a nearby airport being shut down. “By the time he parachuted away there was a little crowd gathered but Tom didn’t show any sign of nerves. He obviously loves the thrill of being involved in his own stunts,” Katica said.

TAGS
England hiking path Mission Impossible: 7 parachute Tom Cruise
POPULAR POSTS
Introducing the iPhone 13 Lineup
Get PAID To Watch Horror Movies
Legendary Comedian Norm Macdonald Passes Away After Private Battle With Cancer
Taylor Swift Gives Us A Treat Ahead Of Her Upcoming "Red" Rerelease
These Toy Hall Of Fame Finalists Are Taking Us Back!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On