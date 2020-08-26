Tom Cruise Surprised Moviegoers In London At A Preview Of “Tenet”
Tom Cruise surprised moviegoers attending preview screening of the espionage pic “Tenet”, in London.
He tweeted about his experience with an accompanying video showing him wearing a black face covering as he arrived at the Odeon BFI Imax. He wrote, “Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.”
“Tenet” is the first Hollywood epic to open since the pandemic shut down cinemas worldwide in March. The film began previews over the weekend ahead of its official opening today in a number of overseas markets where theaters have been able to reopen. The film will launch in select U.S. markets over Labor Day weekend despite the fact that indoor movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York aren’t yet allowed to flip on the lights.