Tom Cruise Practices Another Crazy Movie Stunt

Tom Cruise was spotted climbing onto the wing of a tiny airplane on Saturday while practicing a stunt for a film in photos obtained by Page Six.
He’s hanging upside down as the plane itself flips over to perform a “loop-the-loop” mid-air so that it appears he is actually sitting upright. The plane being used for the stunt is a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane in which the pilot sits in the back. It took off from Duxford airfield to practice the wild stunt at 2,000 feet over the Cambridgeshire countryside.
The stunt is likely for the eighth installment of Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible” franchise, which has reportedly been filming throughout the United Kingdom for several months, according to the BBC.
