Tom Cruise Is Going To Space To Film A Movie
He will be going on a SpaceX Crew Dragon rocket and capsule to the International Space Station in October 2021 to start filming in orbit.
Tom will be joined by “Edge of Tomorrow” director Doug Liman as the film project gets underway. Tom is working with SpaceX’s Elon Musk and NASA to film an action-adventure movie about the ISS.The film will become the first shot in outer space, but it’s not a “Mission Impossible” movie.
