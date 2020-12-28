Tom Cruise is Building a Covid-Safe Studio to Finish ‘Mission Impossible 7’
After the rant that got leaked to the press of Tom Cruise yelling at a production member on the set of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ for breaking covid-19 protocols, it’s no surprise that Tom is now building a covid-safe studio to finish production!
Tom Cruise has spent his own money to buy an old military base to create a safe space to finish filming ‘Mission Impossible 7’ as fast as possible. Of course there are major protocols in place, that if broken the person will be fired.