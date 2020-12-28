      Weather Alert

Tom Cruise is Building a Covid-Safe Studio to Finish ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Dec 28, 2020 @ 8:04am

After the rant that got leaked to the press of Tom Cruise yelling at a production member on the set of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ for breaking covid-19 protocols, it’s  no surprise that Tom is now building a covid-safe studio to finish production!

Tom Cruise has spent his own money to buy an old military base to create a safe space to finish filming ‘Mission Impossible 7’ as fast as possible. Of course there are major protocols in place, that if broken the person will be fired.

TAGS
COVID-19 Mission Impossible Mission Impossible: 7 Tom Cruise
POPULAR POSTS
Court Orders Baker to Stop Using Special Ingredient in Cookies
Santa’s Reindeer Caught On Video
Teens Rescue Young Kids From Frozen Pond
Katy Perry “It’s Not The End Of The World”
Kim Kardashian West Is Giving Away $500 To 1,000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE