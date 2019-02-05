Tom Brady Thought He Lost His Super Bowl Jersey Again…And Lives His Best Life At Disney

Guys…Tom Brady has had two Super Bowl jerseys stolen after Super Bowl wins…they were eventually recovered but somebody asked him where it was after the game Sunday in the locker room and he didn’t know.

Turns out, the person asking was just messing with him.  Then he had a brief chat with Kevin Hart while leaving with the Lombardi trophy. That’s fun!

BTW…he and Julian Edelman celebrated the big win with a trip to Disney.   They checked out the Hollywood Studios, which included a sneak peek at the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” area, set to open later this year and rode the Slinky Dog Dash ride in Toy Story Land.

Home game. #Parade1

