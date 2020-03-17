      Breaking News
Tom Brady Is Leaving The Patriots

Mar 17, 2020 @ 11:51am

Tom Brady announced Tuesday his decision to part ways the New England Patriots after 20 years and six Super Bowl victories.

 

And now everyone is wondering what his next move will be!

