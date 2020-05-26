Tom Brady Drills A Big Shot…And Splits His Pants
The 2020 Capital One The Match celebrity golf event happened over the weekend, giving us some new sports action! It was Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning versus Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Of course, with Charles Barkley doing some of the commentating…there was plenty of trash talking going on!
Tom was off to a shaky start until he drilled one on Hole 7! But…he did end up splitting his pants LOL! And in the end, it was Tiger and Peyton who walked away winners raising $20 million for COVID-19 relief!
By the way, the audience was huge for this match drawing an average of 5.8 million viewers. At its peak, 6.3 million people tuned in.
Those ratings set a record for a cable golf telecast. That means more people tuned in to watch Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady play for charity than have ever watched an early round cable broadcast of a major.