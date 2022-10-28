Tom Brady And Gisele Bunchen File For Divorce

After weeks of rumors and sightings with attorneys, Gisele Bunchen and Tom Brady both filed to end their 13-year marriage today in Florida.

“The settlement is all worked out,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time.” The source adds: “They agreed to joint custody of the kids.” At the root of their issues was Tom un-retiring after Gisele put her career on hold during their marriage to let him chase him dreams. She was hoping it was her turn and now feels like he chose his career over their family.

“She’s a very ‘pros vs cons’ person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore,” a source said of Bündchen. “She’s told him that he’s the GOAT, and he has absolutely nothing left to prove. He could be going out on top, and playing until the wheels fall off doesn’t seem to be the way to go out on top.”

