Tom Brady And Gisele Bunchen Are Officially Divorced In One Day

After reports appeared in TMZ on Friday, Tom Brady released an official statement confirming his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

Brady says the decision to end their marriage was made “amicably” and that they will “continue to work together as parents” of their two children. He called the process is “painful and difficult”, but says “we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.” And it was all done in 1 day…both are now legally single.

She also made a statement saying, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen wrote in hers. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.” “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009.

