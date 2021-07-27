Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Lydia Jacoby Wins Gold At Her First Olympics

It’s an amazing first experience as an Olympian for 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby! She is now a gold medal winner in the 100m Breaststroke and she had some help from pink goggles she got from a special person. Prior to Jacoby’s race, former Olympic swimmer Jessica Hardy shared a funfact:
Pink goggle watch! ⚠️ Help me cheer on Lydia Jacoby in tonight’s 100 breaststroke final 7:17PM PST. Met this girl hosting a clinic at her home pool in Alaska 5 years ago & she’s still racing in my goggles since. Go get em Lydia 💪🏼🇺🇸💕 proud of you no matter what happens! pic.twitter.com/yI0W262O2i
— Jessica Hardy Meichtry (@swimhardy) July 26, 2021
How cool is that??