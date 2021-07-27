      Weather Alert

Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Lydia Jacoby Wins Gold At Her First Olympics

Jul 27, 2021 @ 9:38am

It’s an amazing first experience as an Olympian for 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby!  She is now a gold medal winner in the 100m Breaststroke and she had some help from pink goggles she got from a special person. Prior to Jacoby’s race, former Olympic swimmer Jessica Hardy shared a funfact:

How cool is that??

TAGS
breaststroke gold medal Jessica Hardy Lydia Jacoby pink goggles
