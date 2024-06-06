99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Toddler Helps Great Grandpa Through Parkinson’s Disease

June 6, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taryn Watson’s grandfather was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2013. Her son, TJ, is now 2 and gives her grandpa something to live for. The toddler seems to have natural compassion and willingness to help his great grandpa walk outside and walk through doors.

Taryn’s brother is in his early 20’s and has sacrificed a lot to also help grandpa still get around as much as possible. Super sweet watching them together!

More about:
GMA
great grandpa
Parkinson's Disease
TJ
toddler

POPULAR POSTS

1

Nurse Saves Cyclist With CPR While Singing "Staying Alive"
2

Ashley Madison Lists Top Cities For Cheaters
3

School Bus Driver Retires After 70 Years On The Job
4

Man Surprises His Grandpa With His Fully Restored 1954 Truck
5

Valedictorian Delivers Speech Right After Dad's Funeral

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE