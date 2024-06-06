Toddler Helps Great Grandpa Through Parkinson’s Disease

Source: YouTube

Taryn Watson’s grandfather was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2013. Her son, TJ, is now 2 and gives her grandpa something to live for. The toddler seems to have natural compassion and willingness to help his great grandpa walk outside and walk through doors.

Taryn’s brother is in his early 20’s and has sacrificed a lot to also help grandpa still get around as much as possible. Super sweet watching them together!