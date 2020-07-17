Today Is The Last Day To Request A Refund For Kentucky Oaks And Derby Tickets
If you have tickets to the Kentucky Derby and no longer want to or are unable to attend, you only have through today to request a refund.
According to Churchill Downs, refunds will be accepted through July 17. This date is an extension from the original April 24 deadline. You will request your refund through the vendor you purchased your tickets from.
If you are still planning to go, HERE are the latest safety protocols.
