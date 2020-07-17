      Breaking News
JCPS Superintendent Recommends First Six Weeks Online

Today Is The Last Day To Request A Refund For Kentucky Oaks And Derby Tickets

Jul 17, 2020 @ 6:30am

If you have tickets to the Kentucky Derby and no longer want to or are unable to attend, you only have through today to request a refund.

According to Churchill Downs, refunds will be accepted through July 17. This date is an extension from the original April 24 deadline. You will request your refund through the vendor you purchased your tickets from.

If you are still planning to go, HERE are the latest safety protocols.

MORE HERE

TAGS
Churchill Downs deadline Kentucky Derby kentucky oaks refund request tickets
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE