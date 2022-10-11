99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote In The Midterms

October 11, 2022 9:00AM EDT
Share

You have until 4pm today to register to vote for this year’s midterm elections November 8th. To find out if you are registered, click HERE.

In the midterms, you’ll vote for who you want to represent you as your Mayor, State Senator, State Representatives,  District Attorney, State Supreme Court and more. Learn about the candidates, their experience and their stances HERE.

MORE INFO HERE

More about:
deadline
midterm elections
register to vote

POPULAR POSTS

1

Snoop Dogg's Wrong Answers on "Wheel of Fortune" Were Hilarious
2

This Family's "Stranger Things" Decorations Are Winning Halloween
3

Jim Cantore Gets Hit With Tree Branch On TV
4

The Sanderson Sister's Cottage Is Now An Airbnb
5

Formerly Homeless Tik Tok Creator Takes 97-Year-Old Veteran To Disneyland

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE