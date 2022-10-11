Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote In The Midterms

You have until 4pm today to register to vote for this year’s midterm elections November 8th. To find out if you are registered, click HERE.

In the midterms, you’ll vote for who you want to represent you as your Mayor, State Senator, State Representatives, District Attorney, State Supreme Court and more. Learn about the candidates, their experience and their stances HERE.

Request a mail-in absentee ballot: Sept. 24 through Oct. 25, 2022. If you qualify to cast a mail-in absentee ballot, click here to check your eligibility and request a ballot.

Voting on Election Day, Nov. 8, will take place at various polling locations across Louisville.

Information on these locations will become available four weeks before Election Day. Click here to find a polling location near you.

